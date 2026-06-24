Journey into Catastrophism, an interview with Randall Carlson

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What if Earth’s history was shaped not only by slow, gradual change, but also by powerful events that transformed entire landscapes in a matter of days? From massive floods to clues hidden in valleys, rivers, and rock formations, the idea of catastrophism invites a different perspective on how our planet evolved. Could some of the most dramatic features of the natural world be evidence of sudden change? Watch the latest interview and explore the discussion.
#EarthHistory #Geology #NaturalWorld #ScienceDiscussion #AncientEarth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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