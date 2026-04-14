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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr: translation, fall in line or lose your broadcast license
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on CNBC this morning, when asked if he's trying to chill criticism of the administration:

"If people don't like complying with the public interest obligations that come with a license, they're free to switch over to cable or streaming or YouTube."

Translation: fall in line or lose your broadcast license.

Adding AI Overview about:

As of March 2026, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has threatened to revoke broadcast licenses for news networks over their coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, aligning with President Trump's accusations of unfair reporting. Carr suggested that coverage failing to align with official narratives regarding joint U.S.-Israeli operations might not serve the "public interest".

As of 2026, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has maintained a pro-Israel stance, recently threatening to revoke broadcast licenses over coverage of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. He is a conservative Republican appointee whose supporters include media outlets like The Jewish Voice. 
Democracy Now! +3
  • Israel-Related Actions: In March 2026, Carr warned broadcasters to correct "news distortions" regarding the U.S.-Israel war with Iran or risk license renewal.
  • Political Affiliation & Support: Carr is a Republican, appointed as FCC chair by Donald Trump. He was congratulated on his appointment by The Jewish Voice.
  • Policy Positions: He is closely associated with conservative policies, having authored the FCC section of Project 2025. 
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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