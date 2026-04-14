FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on CNBC this morning, when asked if he's trying to chill criticism of the administration:

"If people don't like complying with the public interest obligations that come with a license, they're free to switch over to cable or streaming or YouTube."

Translation: fall in line or lose your broadcast license.

Adding AI Overview about:

As of March 2026, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has threatened to revoke broadcast licenses for news networks over their coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, aligning with President Trump's accusations of unfair reporting. Carr suggested that coverage failing to align with official narratives regarding joint U.S.-Israeli operations might not serve the "public interest".

As of 2026, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has maintained a pro-Israel stance, recently threatening to revoke broadcast licenses over coverage of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran . He is a conservative Republican appointee whose supporters include media outlets like The Jewish Voice. Democracy Now! +3 . He is a conservative Republican appointee whose supporters include media outlets like The Jewish Voice.