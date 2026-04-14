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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on CNBC this morning, when asked if he's trying to chill criticism of the administration:
"If people don't like complying with the public interest obligations that come with a license, they're free to switch over to cable or streaming or YouTube."
Translation: fall in line or lose your broadcast license.
Adding AI Overview about:
As of March 2026, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has threatened to revoke broadcast licenses for news networks over their coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, aligning with President Trump's accusations of unfair reporting. Carr suggested that coverage failing to align with official narratives regarding joint U.S.-Israeli operations might not serve the "public interest".
- Israel-Related Actions: In March 2026, Carr warned broadcasters to correct "news distortions" regarding the U.S.-Israel war with Iran or risk license renewal.
- Political Affiliation & Support: Carr is a Republican, appointed as FCC chair by Donald Trump. He was congratulated on his appointment by The Jewish Voice.
- Policy Positions: He is closely associated with conservative policies, having authored the FCC section of Project 2025.