Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russians laid mines behind enemy lines - 1 IFV plus 10 soldiers blown up
channel image
The Prisoner
8610 Subscribers
Shop now
205 views
Published 16 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russian fighters in the Belogorovka area went behind enemy lines and laid mines on one of the roads in the rear of enemy positions. As a result, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, 10 soldiers, was blown up on mines.

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
behind enemy linesbelogorovkaifvrussian mines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket