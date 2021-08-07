Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - You Cant Score on Defense (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.29.13)

Healthcare is filled with opportunities to “Prevent Disease”. These efforts at prevention are costly, time consuming and damage your health with side effects that are more likely than the “Prevention” they promise. This is like playing football and never having possession of the ball. Dr Daniels details the harm these programs do (losing ground on defense) and Natural ways to achieve more health. Tune in for life changing tips





The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.





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