© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Lauren Boebert Unloads On Biden Administration
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • July 01, 2021
A Giant Border Wall Gap Rep. Boebert chastised the press about missing Trump and then spoke with Infowars reporter Rob Dew about the ongoing illegal alien crisis and Biden's inability to fix the problem. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dce44cf584193766f64124
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.