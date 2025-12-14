BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5 Ancient Christian Heresies STILL Haunting Us Today w/ Jeff Brannon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
34 views • 1 day ago

In order to fully understand how to walk in God’s ancient path, its crucial to identify the very essence of heresy while seeing the degree to which ancient false teachings still manage to affect the Church to this day. Joining me today is Jeff Brannon of The Way Remnant ministry, a pastor who has dedicated immense time and effort to uncovering heresy in the early church, including the top 5 heretics and their teachings that still influence popular Christian culture to this very day. It’s time to rediscover authentic Christianity, exactly how Jesus Himself demonstrated it.


Connect With Jeff Brannon:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheWayRemnant

Grab Jeff's New Book:

https://amzn.to/48zbuUJ


BOOKS:

📕 Bible Prophecy Secrets Expanded Edition:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓 Bible Prophecy Secrets II:

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5861


christianchristianityheresyfirst century
