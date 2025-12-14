5 Ancient Christian Heresies STILL Haunting Us Today w/ Jeff Brannon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In order to fully understand how to walk in God’s ancient path, its crucial to identify the very essence of heresy while seeing the degree to which ancient false teachings still manage to affect the Church to this day. Joining me today is Jeff Brannon of The Way Remnant ministry, a pastor who has dedicated immense time and effort to uncovering heresy in the early church, including the top 5 heretics and their teachings that still influence popular Christian culture to this very day. It’s time to rediscover authentic Christianity, exactly how Jesus Himself demonstrated it.
Connect With Jeff Brannon:
https://www.youtube.com/@TheWayRemnant
Grab Jeff's New Book:
BOOKS:
📕 Bible Prophecy Secrets Expanded Edition:
https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/
📓 Bible Prophecy Secrets II:
https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/
LINKS / SOCIAL:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon
Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/
Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85
🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5861