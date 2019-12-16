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DTR Ep 21: Do Aliens Exist?
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16 views • December 16, 2019
Do aliens exist? Was Roswell real? This Deep Thoughts discusses several aspects of the entire issue. Did we get technology from alien spacecraft? Is Planet X real? Along with personal accounts of potential alien contact, and eyewitness testimony from friends and family. This special two-hour episode is packed with content and debate.
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