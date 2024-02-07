Endure to the end & Christ will give you a crown of eternal life

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video reel was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 5, 2024.





Christ is the hope of glory according to Colossians 1:27 but in Matthew 10:22, the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua says the following warning to those who love Him:





“And ye shall be hated of all men for My name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.”





In James 1:12, the apostle James adds: “Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him.”





Endure to the end, endure your trials and temptations and our Great God and our Savior, Immanuel, Yeshua, Jesus Christ will give you a crown of life, of eternal life.





