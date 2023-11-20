X22 Report - Ep. 3215b - J6 & Election Narrative Imploding, Dog Comms,Trump Opened The Door Of All Door,Game Over

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAP Visit..... https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digistore24.com%2Fredir%2F377301%2Fpoleb22%2F7%3AqlhfYezvaUqTwzpssVj8gA8UIl8&cuid=2erd43
The [DS] narrative for J6 and election rigging is now falling apart.
Everything they are doing to Trump will boomerang on them. Since all the
evidence is being released and there is more on the way, the [DS] is
now using a funeral to keep the people busy. Scavino released two dog
vids, are there going to be two funerals? Trump has opened the door of
all doors, the people are going to see how they overthrough the US
government, game over.
