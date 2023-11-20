Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep. 3215b - J6 & Election Narrative Imploding, Dog Comms,Trump Opened The Door Of All Door,Game Over
channel image
X22 Report
42 Subscribers
37 views
Published a day ago

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAP Visit..... https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digistore24.com%2Fredir%2F377301%2Fpoleb22%2F7%3AqlhfYezvaUqTwzpssVj8gA8UIl8&cuid=2erd43


___________________________________________

The [DS] narrative for J6 and election rigging is now falling apart. Everything they are doing to Trump will boomerang on them. Since all the evidence is being released and there is more on the way, the [DS] is now using a funeral to keep the people busy. Scavino released two dog vids, are there going to be two funerals? Trump has opened the door of all doors, the people are going to see how they overthrough the US government, game over.

Keywords
mike adamsvaccineshealth rangernewsalex jonesdemocratsinfowarsleftistspoliticsdeep statebrighteonusanew world orderx22 reportsituation update

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket