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What's Wrong With Watching Porn? - Off The Cuff - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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75 views • April 20, 2020
Watching porn can create big physical, psychological and emotional problems. Just like any other compulsive behavior, those who watch porn frequently find that they can’t stop doing it and think that getting more of it will make it all better. However, research has shown that it will only leave viewers feeling depressed, anxious, and more out of control than ever. On this 'Off The Cuff' edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, we ask What's Wrong With Watching Porn?
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