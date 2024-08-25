08.25.24 Cider Sunday: Balcom Canyon Session Hopped Cider 5.0/5*

I haven't had a hopped cider before. Seems to be an interesting idea.

This one is quite good.

Running 4.3 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a 4.

From the interwebs:

"Break through the gateway into Balcom Canyon where beer and cider unite! Enjoy this beer-inspired cider brewed with English Dry-Ale yeast that's balanced with Citra hops. Yee-haw!

Tasting notes: Stonefruit, Tropical, Citrus, Off-dry, Semi-sweet"

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

