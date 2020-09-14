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5G - An Overview (Part 7 of 8)
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39 views • September 14, 2020
Part 7 presents the concerns of scientists and doctors regarding the known biological harm of 5G. We cover the situation in Switzerland mentioning the cantons that have called for moratoriums; that Martin Röösli chairman of Berenis, the committee responsible for providing the government with radiation protection guidelines, has been accused of denying the risks and fraud.
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