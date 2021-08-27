© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simulation: Biscamp Day 4 - A global pandemic exit exercise (copy) / Szimuláció: Biscamp 4. nap - Globális világjárványból való kilépési gyakorlat (másolat)
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 27, 2021
(2021.08.23)
This is the fourth day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
--
Ez a negyedik napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
The new Corona Cabinet meets live today for the fourth day in a row.
Az új Corona-kabinet ma már a negyedik egymást követő napon ül össze élőben.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
--
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
German channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
This simulation game event "BasisCamp - A Global Pandemic Exit Exercise" is organized by members of the Corona Investigation Committee, members of the German party "dieBasis" and numerous previous guests.
T𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The German government has resigned and an interim government has been formed. Under the leadership of the new Chancellor, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and other members of the interim government, the current situation will be analyzed and an assessment of measures will be made with the help of current experts from various fields.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Chancellor: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
President: Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert
Minister of the Interior: Viviane Fischer
Minister of Health: Wolfgang Wodarg
Director of the RKI: Stephan Kohn
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Alkje Fontes
State Secretary, Ministry Labor and Social Affairs: Prof. Dr. Harald Walach
President of the Child Protection League: Hans-Christian Prestien
Minister of Education & Research: Dr. Matthias Burchardt
Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy: Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz
State Secretary for Media and Arts: Uli Masuth
Psychologist, expert in mass psychology: Prof. Mattias Desmet
It is only through your donation that the work of the Committee is possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
Bank details:
Account holder: Attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Payment reference: "Donation Corona Committee
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
--
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
Német csatorna: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
A "BasisCamp - A globális pandémiás kivonulási gyakorlat" című szimulációs játékrendezvényt a Corona Vizsgálóbizottság tagjai, a német "dieBasis" párt tagjai és számos korábbi vendég szervezi.
T𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
A német kormány lemondott, és ideiglenes kormány alakult. Az új kancellár, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich és az ideiglenes kormány többi tagja vezetésével a különböző területek aktuális szakértőinek segítségével elemezni fogják a jelenlegi helyzetet és felmérik az intézkedéseket.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Kancellár: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Elnök: dr: Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert
Belügyminiszter: dr: Viviane Fischer
Egészségügyi miniszter: Wolfgang Wodarg
Az RKI igazgatója: Stephan Kohn
Munkaügyi és szociális miniszter: Alkje Fontes
Államtitkár, Munkaügyi és Szociális Minisztérium: Prof. Dr. Harald Walach
A Gyermekvédelmi Liga elnöke: Hans-Christian Prestien
Oktatási és kutatási miniszter: Dr. Matthias Burchardt
Gazdasági és energiaügyi miniszter: Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz
Médiáért és művészetekért felelős államtitkár: Uli Masuth
Pszichológus, tömegpszichológiai szakértő: Prof. Mattias Desmet
A bizottság munkáját csak az Ön adománya teszi lehetővé. Jelenleg sajnos nem áll módunkban adományozási elismervényt kiállítani.
Banki adatok:
Számlatulajdonos: Dr. Reiner Füllmich ügyvéd
Fizetési hivatkozási szám: "Adomány Corona Bizottság
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
This is the fourth day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
--
Ez a negyedik napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
The new Corona Cabinet meets live today for the fourth day in a row.
Az új Corona-kabinet ma már a negyedik egymást követő napon ül össze élőben.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
--
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
German channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
This simulation game event "BasisCamp - A Global Pandemic Exit Exercise" is organized by members of the Corona Investigation Committee, members of the German party "dieBasis" and numerous previous guests.
T𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The German government has resigned and an interim government has been formed. Under the leadership of the new Chancellor, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and other members of the interim government, the current situation will be analyzed and an assessment of measures will be made with the help of current experts from various fields.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Chancellor: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
President: Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert
Minister of the Interior: Viviane Fischer
Minister of Health: Wolfgang Wodarg
Director of the RKI: Stephan Kohn
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Alkje Fontes
State Secretary, Ministry Labor and Social Affairs: Prof. Dr. Harald Walach
President of the Child Protection League: Hans-Christian Prestien
Minister of Education & Research: Dr. Matthias Burchardt
Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy: Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz
State Secretary for Media and Arts: Uli Masuth
Psychologist, expert in mass psychology: Prof. Mattias Desmet
It is only through your donation that the work of the Committee is possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
Bank details:
Account holder: Attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Payment reference: "Donation Corona Committee
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
--
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
Német csatorna: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
A "BasisCamp - A globális pandémiás kivonulási gyakorlat" című szimulációs játékrendezvényt a Corona Vizsgálóbizottság tagjai, a német "dieBasis" párt tagjai és számos korábbi vendég szervezi.
T𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
A német kormány lemondott, és ideiglenes kormány alakult. Az új kancellár, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich és az ideiglenes kormány többi tagja vezetésével a különböző területek aktuális szakértőinek segítségével elemezni fogják a jelenlegi helyzetet és felmérik az intézkedéseket.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Kancellár: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Elnök: dr: Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert
Belügyminiszter: dr: Viviane Fischer
Egészségügyi miniszter: Wolfgang Wodarg
Az RKI igazgatója: Stephan Kohn
Munkaügyi és szociális miniszter: Alkje Fontes
Államtitkár, Munkaügyi és Szociális Minisztérium: Prof. Dr. Harald Walach
A Gyermekvédelmi Liga elnöke: Hans-Christian Prestien
Oktatási és kutatási miniszter: Dr. Matthias Burchardt
Gazdasági és energiaügyi miniszter: Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz
Médiáért és művészetekért felelős államtitkár: Uli Masuth
Pszichológus, tömegpszichológiai szakértő: Prof. Mattias Desmet
A bizottság munkáját csak az Ön adománya teszi lehetővé. Jelenleg sajnos nem áll módunkban adományozási elismervényt kiállítani.
Banki adatok:
Számlatulajdonos: Dr. Reiner Füllmich ügyvéd
Fizetési hivatkozási szám: "Adomány Corona Bizottság
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.