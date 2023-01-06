【90-Days Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/27/2022 Sister-In-Law Long Takes Care of Her Front-Line Protesting Fellows in Every Possible Way

https://gnews.org/articles/664283
Summary：12/27/2022，SAY NO TO EVIL, fellow fighters are continuing to protest in front of Paul Hastings building in Tokyo, Japan. There are many touching stories, one of which is that the wife of our brother Dongyang Long takes care of the fellow fighters in every possible way. She bought hot drinks for everyone and carefully disinfected the cups. She wiped each of the signboards and brought back to home after protesting and repaired the edges of the boards.
