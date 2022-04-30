Dr. Tom Cowan: A Conversation with Dr. Amandha Vollmer [07.04.2022]

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KimOsboel
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
Hi, everyone. On today's podcast, I talk with Amandha Vollmer, a well-known Canadian naturopathic physician. Amandha is clearly knowledgeable about many topics in natural medicine, but we focused this first conversation on an increasingly popular (and ancient) practice known as urine therapy.
Amandha shares some of the science, history and practice of urine therapy, including observations from her patients as well as her own journey. This is a subject that we all need to be aware of, as it seems urine really is the "golden elixir" and the "fountain of youth."
Please join me for this fascinating conversation with one of the real pioneers in natural healing.
Best, Tom
The beginning and end of Virology - 'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
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TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
Amandha's websites:
http://yumnaturals.store/
http://yummy.doctor/
http://dmso.store/
http://healingwithdmso.com/
My website: https://drtomcowan.com/
Subscribe to Conversations w/ Dr. Cowan & Friends on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/25hGTOl6fCPpNUWwwWZY4y
On Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1530268266?uo=4
Original: Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends| Ep 46: Dr. Amandha Vollmer???
Dr.TomCowan
9280 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nDvxlN9SJzqM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/