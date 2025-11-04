© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This child with Down Syndrome was eaten alive by Israeli Dogs
This is the story of Mohammad Bhar. He was attacked by dogs that were set on him by the soldiers.
He kept patting the dog’s head while saying “that’s enough, my dear”
Evil Fucking Bastards......
https://x.com/Kahlissee/status/1823978690708976096
Thanks to this source article:
https://caitlinjohnstone.com.au/2025/11/04/they-tortured-lambs-in-the-west-bank/
