Tony Robbins: How to Survive America’s Winter of Fear The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 207

Tony Robbins’ name has become synonymous with unlimited energy, fire-walking, and using all five senses to encourage massive crowds to reach a “higher state of mind.” He’s been deemed the “CEO whisperer” and has worked as a personal coach of four U.S. presidents, Usher, Pitbull, Serena Williams, UFC champion Conor McGregor, and Salesforce founder Marc Benioff. But as the title of the Netflix documentary about his famed seminar, “Date with Destiny,” says, he is “not your guru.” In this podcast, he sits down with Glenn to share how he uses neuro-linguistic programming to empower people to overcome their worst fears and transform their lives. COVID-19 created cycles of depression and isolation, and as Tony says, antidepressants aren’t really working. In the “attention economy” where life is all about “clickbait,” new technology like the iPhone is pushing America into her “wintertime.” Together, Glenn and Tony address the rampant fear in America, the "Fourth Turning," and how the Millennials may be the next “greatest generation.” Along the way, they use history as a guide, remember the time Thomas Jefferson called John Adams a hermaphrodite, and discuss why Tony decided to build a portion of his house under water – because with Tony, it’s all about making the impossible possible.





