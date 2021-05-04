Involuntary Euthanasia in NHS Hospitals - Reintroduction of the 'Liverpool Care Pathway'

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Michael Elston speaking from Altrincham Town Hall concerning NHS England's reintroduction of involuntary euthanasia as part of its response to the covid-19 pandemic because this country simply does not have enough hospital beds to treat everyone.
The National Holocaust Service....
Download the NHS document "Palliative Care in Hospital Specialty Guide" (PDF):
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NzQyMGQxNjct
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOS5C6Et2rAw/
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