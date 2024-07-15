BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part 9 Aperture Peep Sight for the 10/22 Takedown
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
75 views • 9 months ago

AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr



Thanks Keltec for the SU16d pic rail peep sight


KelTec Peep diameter is .14. I wanted .070 max…so


Drilled out peep with #11 bit

Tapped with 12-40

Threaded up Skinner .070 aperture

Probably should have gone with extended aperture for a bit more threads and to shift aperture rearward a bit…


Zeroing for elevation was quick with the Tech Sights front sight tower. It took a bit more trial and error to nail the windage…loosening the phillips head screw on one side and tightening on the other to shift the peep. About 20 rounds and I had it dialed.


Proceeded to do an AQT

Offhand I scored a 47 out of 50 with all hits in the black although one was close.

Squatting (not an official Project Appleseed position, but more tactically useful than sitting on ass) scored a 43.

Stage 3 rapid fire prone, a 45…really good scores so now I’m nervous for the slow fire prone

worth double points. Shot an 88. Total score of 223 is my best ever shooting without a sling. I’d say building a pic rail aperture peep sight proved worthwhile.


Check out the Ambgun 10/22 Takedown Build in Shorts series and parts list. Link in the description.

Keywords
takedownaperturepeepsu16d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy