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BREAKING NEWS COVID-19 MODERNA VACCINE VICTIM, 7TH JANUARY 2021 (USE FULL SCREEN TO READ)
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585 views • January 09, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZynJVMlNAcvc/
We don't know this lady, and cannot authenticate this upload at this juncture but just think about it. Understandably, the lady could be too scared to say anything, she would be fearful about upsetting anyone as her life is in the hands of the hospital staff who's heads of department will not want headlines about any mishaps in the local newsapaper about anyone under their care. Her bravery facing the unknown, has made her and her family or friend who agreed to record this put the evidence together to help others.
These vaccines have NOT gone through normal testing procedures that is a know fact. You decide. There are no studies about how the MRSA vacciines interact with ant existing medication you may take. Importantly they cannot say whether you will be immune from Covid 19. It does not make any sense to take a vaccination against something that is no worse than the common seasonal flu.
Soon to be deleted perhaps:-
Mirror. Source
Screenshot facebook user Shawn Skelton https://www.facebook.com/shawn.skelton.73 & Videos https://www.facebook.com/100038260334778/videos/pcb.403541337597874/403540964264578/ & Video https://www.facebook.com/100038260334778/videos/pcb.403541337597874/403541087597899/
We don't know this lady, and cannot authenticate this upload at this juncture but just think about it. Understandably, the lady could be too scared to say anything, she would be fearful about upsetting anyone as her life is in the hands of the hospital staff who's heads of department will not want headlines about any mishaps in the local newsapaper about anyone under their care. Her bravery facing the unknown, has made her and her family or friend who agreed to record this put the evidence together to help others.
These vaccines have NOT gone through normal testing procedures that is a know fact. You decide. There are no studies about how the MRSA vacciines interact with ant existing medication you may take. Importantly they cannot say whether you will be immune from Covid 19. It does not make any sense to take a vaccination against something that is no worse than the common seasonal flu.
Soon to be deleted perhaps:-
Mirror. Source
Screenshot facebook user Shawn Skelton https://www.facebook.com/shawn.skelton.73 & Videos https://www.facebook.com/100038260334778/videos/pcb.403541337597874/403540964264578/ & Video https://www.facebook.com/100038260334778/videos/pcb.403541337597874/403541087597899/
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