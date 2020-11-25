© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sidney Powell ..Intel in description
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • November 25, 2020
25th November Election Update...
Trump will Pardon Flynn very very soon
Sidney Powell is the only one qualified with the Military..the others are Civilian.
She can do court marshal's. there was a spy/traitor in the briefings.
She was detached from the others because she will be funded by another area then the president
She will find all the republicans that are traitors
CIA is limited in what it can't and can do//they are eliminated from some commands
You will hear action of Elections in Georgia and other states very soon or friday.
Biden will not get any intel.....all he will get is the weather
btw those of you paying a monthly fee to get inside info on what is really going on...
Like the Queen is Dead and the Cabal is dead and Nesara is coming in December
get a Refund ..unless you want to continue to be a sucker!!
The RESET is by THE CABAL..think...who you are listening to......you are being Hoodwinked
and that is Masonic term....
What you should be looking for is ASCENSION and not RESET which is the CABAL/illuminati Controlled.
The choice is yours believe the sweet lies and stay in THE MATRIX or go into Ascension
This is a SPIRITUAL WAR...
and disinfo agents are a dime a dozen out there and the sheeple are being led to slaughter and haven't a clue.
YOU choose to see THE TRUTH or choose to be hidden in the Flock!! Stop buying all the lies .
There will be thousands of arrest coming in the next few months!!
Trump will Pardon Flynn very very soon
Sidney Powell is the only one qualified with the Military..the others are Civilian.
She can do court marshal's. there was a spy/traitor in the briefings.
She was detached from the others because she will be funded by another area then the president
She will find all the republicans that are traitors
CIA is limited in what it can't and can do//they are eliminated from some commands
You will hear action of Elections in Georgia and other states very soon or friday.
Biden will not get any intel.....all he will get is the weather
btw those of you paying a monthly fee to get inside info on what is really going on...
Like the Queen is Dead and the Cabal is dead and Nesara is coming in December
get a Refund ..unless you want to continue to be a sucker!!
The RESET is by THE CABAL..think...who you are listening to......you are being Hoodwinked
and that is Masonic term....
What you should be looking for is ASCENSION and not RESET which is the CABAL/illuminati Controlled.
The choice is yours believe the sweet lies and stay in THE MATRIX or go into Ascension
This is a SPIRITUAL WAR...
and disinfo agents are a dime a dozen out there and the sheeple are being led to slaughter and haven't a clue.
YOU choose to see THE TRUTH or choose to be hidden in the Flock!! Stop buying all the lies .
There will be thousands of arrest coming in the next few months!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.