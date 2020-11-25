Sidney Powell ..Intel in description

25th November Election Update...

Trump will Pardon Flynn very very soon

Sidney Powell is the only one qualified with the Military..the others are Civilian.

She can do court marshal's. there was a spy/traitor in the briefings.

She was detached from the others because she will be funded by another area then the president

She will find all the republicans that are traitors

CIA is limited in what it can't and can do//they are eliminated from some commands

You will hear action of Elections in Georgia and other states very soon or friday.

Biden will not get any intel.....all he will get is the weather



btw those of you paying a monthly fee to get inside info on what is really going on...

Like the Queen is Dead and the Cabal is dead and Nesara is coming in December

get a Refund ..unless you want to continue to be a sucker!!

The RESET is by THE CABAL..think...who you are listening to......you are being Hoodwinked

and that is Masonic term....

What you should be looking for is ASCENSION and not RESET which is the CABAL/illuminati Controlled.



The choice is yours believe the sweet lies and stay in THE MATRIX or go into Ascension



This is a SPIRITUAL WAR...

and disinfo agents are a dime a dozen out there and the sheeple are being led to slaughter and haven't a clue.

YOU choose to see THE TRUTH or choose to be hidden in the Flock!! Stop buying all the lies .



There will be thousands of arrest coming in the next few months!!