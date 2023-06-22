Create New Account
A Man Couldn't Score a Point on Serena Williams!
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 hours ago

Recent testimony given in Congress, a leftist woman stated that a male tennis player could not score a point against Serena Williams, in sharp contrast to her own testimony on the David Letterman show.Leftist logic relies on a zero gravity environment where there are no consequences for their unrealistic assumptions.

#serenawilliams #venuswilliams #tennis #leftistlogic #woke #davidletterman


Keywords
leftistwokeserena williamsrealityvenus williamstranstennistrans issuesdavid lettermanwoke ideologyleftist realitydenial of realitymen are superior athletesmen have advantages

