A Man Couldn't Score a Point on Serena Williams!

Recent testimony given in Congress, a leftist woman stated that a male tennis player could not score a point against Serena Williams, in sharp contrast to her own testimony on the David Letterman show.Leftist logic relies on a zero gravity environment where there are no consequences for their unrealistic assumptions.

#serenawilliams #venuswilliams #tennis #leftistlogic #woke #davidletterman





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more