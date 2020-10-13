4 (c).CONGRESO SCABELUM Y OTRAS ANÉCDOTAS DE LA 3ª GM (18.9.20)

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También algunas noticias anecdóticas de la última semana.
También en Lbry
https://open.lbry.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8
Páginas mencionadas:
https://scabelum-congresos.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgCGQVUsheBffsteQkcSHCw/videos
https://dolcarevolucio.cat/language/es/portada/
Referencia de algún comentario (Sin contrastar):
https://ellibero.cl/actualidad/dr-tedros-en-la-mira-la-estrecha-relacion-entre-la-oms-y-china-y-las-dudas-sobre-el-actuar-de-la-agencia-con-la-pandemia/
Música:
The Vendetta by Stefan Kartenberg (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/JeffSpeed68/58628 Ft: Apoxode
We Made the Monsters by TheDICE (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/TheDICE/58829 Ft: Kara Square, Antonio Palumbo
Leaving Babylon by Zep Hurme (c) copyright 2019 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/zep_hurme/60052 Ft: i_rebel