Satan Revealed on 24th Feb 2023 & Jesus Christ Coming On 14 May 2023

Prophetic Events from 26 July 2019 to 17 May 2019 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UXFC8v6fr4BPQNEEgvicgYQN5UKlxtWQ/view?usp=sharing
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis to stay with the King on coronation eve to observe Shabbat rules https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2022/10/27/rabbi-ephraim-mirvis-stay-with-king-coronation-shabbat-rules/
King Charles's coronation plans include Windsor concert - BBC News https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64349942
Does God Have A Calenar: https://youtu.be/-4hQwYyvqZI WLC Biblical calendar app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Kaisan date duration calculator: https://keisan.casio.com/exec/system/1247118517
Bacground music: AShamaluevMusic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.