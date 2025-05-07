© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slavyansk partially without power after Russian drone strikes, local media report.
10 drone strikes on industrial zone were reported.
Adding:
In a symbolic move ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, road signs in Volgograd have been temporarily changed to read “Stalingrad.”
City officials announced that the name change is being implemented at all major entrances to the Hero City as part of the commemorations.