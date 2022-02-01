France: Anti-COVID-Vaccine Protesters Rally outside Pfizer Building

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After a call by an anti-vaccine campaign called 'Citizen's Union for Freedom' collective, 250 people gathered in front of the Ministery of Social Affairs and Health of France and later marched on the Pfizer laboratory in Montrouge on the outskirts of Paris to rally.
Saturday march is one of the first since the French parliament passed a law excluding unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports stadiums, and other public places.
More than 128,000 people have died with COVID-19 in France since the pandemic started.
#protest #pfizer #paris #covid19 #vaccine