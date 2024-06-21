Whosoever...Shall Be Saved-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 20 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Be Very Wary When Dealing with Apocrypha or Pseudepigraphs or Gnostic Gospels or Any Other Stuff That Would Presume to Supplement or Even Overrule the Cannon of Our Holy Bible. Such Writings Lend Themselves to Confusion, Ecumenism, and the Religion of the Anti-Christ. Rather, Take Heart in the Elemental Truth That If You'll Accept What God Says About You as a Sinner and Call upon His Name--You Shall Be Saved.