What the Soviet communist leader Vladimir Lenin, said about 'May Day'

The Soviet communist leader Vladimir Lenin said of May Day that it was “the day when the workers of all lands celebrate their awakening to a class-conscientiousness, their solidarity in the struggle against all coercion and oppression of man by man, the struggle to free the toiling millions from hunger, poverty, and humiliation. Two worlds stand facing each other in this great struggle: [...] The world of exploitation and slavery and the world of brotherhood and freedom.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.