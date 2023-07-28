Would You Like Some CHIPS With Those BRICS?

As Russia and China lead the way with BRICS bank and the rollout of a currency that's actually backed by gold, the US continues to play their ridiculous fiat currency, attempting to control every aspect of people's lives, but it gets worse as they not only want to digitize every, single transaction of every, single person, but they want to put a chip inside people, clearly to track their every move. We'll look at the various methods and then look to Scripture to see what the Bible says about it all.





