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trying out my new sony FDR-AX43
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32 views • January 01, 2022
First video made with this new camera. I saw something weird thought, every time I move...the whole picture moves. The camera is on a tripod so it should not move at all, but it seems to be moving. Look at the top of the video. Don't know what that is so I have to look into that, For the rest it is a simple but powerful camera....I like it
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