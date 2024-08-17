0816-2024--When You Don't Have Brain Fog You Can Delve Into Many Subjects!

Lynn credits drinking plasma energy water with mental clarity and alertness. At 81 years of age she has no TV and like to read and research a variety of topics in books and online. She shares a few of those topics in this video and more of them in her blog that will be on the website soon. Don’t forget our August special with great savings for you! Make sure your plasma energy pantry is well stocked. https://plasmaenergysolution.com

Below is a link to the most recent interview with Sean. Please note the special mentioned in the video expired July 31, 2023. The ABCs of Plasma Energy Solution waters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWlBNdO_NZA

For those of you who want the Cliff Notes on Plasma Energy Solution, Sean and Lynn go through the products list and discuss many of the products

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvp9gq2v6Bo

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zy2KyBT37J0

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.