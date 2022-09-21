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Saint Germain: Safeguarding Our Spiritual Heritage and Rights Now!
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2 views • September 21, 2022
Keywords
ascended mastersunalienable rightsjustice for allsaint germainspiritual communitydavid christopher lewisthe hearts centerthe victory of freedomthe victory of divine jurisprudencethe victory of every man woman and child on the earththe sacred god-given freedomsi am the way the truth and the lifetransformational change in american government
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