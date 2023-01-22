WEF Highlights! Davos Elite Sinister Plans for the World; Greta's Staged Arrest; World News 1/22/23

World elites descended upon Davos to plan out the future for humanity. Do you trust them? We will bring you some of the highlights like this one from Tony Blair- “You need to know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been.” Tony Blair says countries need “digital infrastructures” for future jabs and pandemics.

Climate warrior Greta was seen chatting it up with police as she was preparing to be arrested. Must be nice to get to plan it out out ahead of time.

In the UK an army vet was fined for silent prayer outside of an abortion client taking thought crime to a whole new level.

All this and much more on this week’s EU and World News Top Stories!

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/wef-highlights-davos-elite-sinister-plans-for-the-world/

Sale for my FAVORITE Flannel Sheets and use Promo Code RC

https://www.mypillow.com/clearance-page/mypillow-closeout-sheet-sets?trk_msg=BSNGDPOK96QK90C44HKM8I3KKS&trk_contact=U3CEHGIQHQ8CNR2HO23330RC54&trk_sid=5K96MFCEP4TQRITHIV6M9KUD3O&trk_link=FH84T0T0UN64N14Q754J4HIE40&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=Click+Here&utm_campaign=Rollback+Bed+Sheet+Special!

Forget Amazon: Amazing Places to shop! See below Patriot sponsors:

Register to WIN a 3-Day Adult Pass to the Old School Survival BootCamp, Hocking Hills, OH May 12th-14th, 2023! Visit: https://www.resistancechicks.com/old-school-survival-boot-camp-info-giveaway/

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!