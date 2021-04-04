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OPEN YOUR BUSINESS NOW!! COLOR OF LAW SECTION 242, TITLE 18
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80 views • April 04, 2021
EVERY Executive Order coming from Washington, every Mandate coming from the Governors of ALL States ARE ILLEGAL! You do not have to obey them. Any Executive Order, Bill passed, Mandate issues THAT GOES AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION and deprives you of your rights is a criminal act of the government and the penalty is imprisonment and even death! BY YOUR OBEYING YOU ARE RELINQUISHING YOUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS AND GIVING THEM THE POWER TO DESTROY YOU, YOUR LIFE, YOUR BUSINESS, ETC....and YOU will never get any of it back as long as you continue to mask up, social distance and follow all the other ludicrous edicts being made by the CDC, WHO and our own government that HAS sold out 100% to The One World Government!
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