THE HEAVENS DECLARE THE GLORY OF GOD, AND THE SKY ABOVE PROCLAIMS HIS HANDIWORK ⛨ PSALM 19ː1

⁣One day back in 2022, VfB woke up, looked at the moon in the sky, and realized that it is an inverted and flipped reflection of our plane[t]. 🗺

Anna Lulis - Humans orbit over Earth’s poles for the first time ever, revealing the glory of God.

“The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.” —Psalm 19:1

Jesus is Lord. ✝

Source: https://x.com/annamlulis/status/1907615794155979216

