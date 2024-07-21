BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Is Trump Anointed?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
9 months ago

Trump has survived another assassination event plus other attacks. Why is God protecting him? God has plans for Israel, Jerusalem and the Temple Mount in the near future and only Trump has the gravitas to push God's agenda throughout the world. Watch for Trump to win in 2024. Watch for a 56 year cycle of demonic chaos to manifest in 2024 just like in 1968. Watch for Saudi Arabia King Salman to die in 2025. Watch for MBS to rule Saudi Arabia and work closely with Jared Kushner for peace in the region and strengthening the Abraham Accords.

Keywords
trumpbible prophecyrevelationcyrusend of daysanointed
