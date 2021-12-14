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Order of Creation Hierarchy (Justinian Deception - Romley Stewart)
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39 views • December 14, 2021
A good video from Romley Stewarts Justinian Deception YouTube Channel that explains the Order of Creation (God -> Living Man & Woman -> Vatican & Governments). Essential the pecking order in society, as well as the way the State Administration Trusteeship System work i.e. Creditors, Administrators & Debtors etc.
All living Men and Women are Creditors, but majority of us have been fooled into registering into the Birth Certificate System leaving our Creditor status (our birthright name) and accepting the status as the Debtor. Romley explains this extremely well for us all.
All living Men and Women are Creditors, but majority of us have been fooled into registering into the Birth Certificate System leaving our Creditor status (our birthright name) and accepting the status as the Debtor. Romley explains this extremely well for us all.
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