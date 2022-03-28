The Draft Agreement Between China and Solomon Islands “Very Concerning”

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03/25/2022 Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton says the government is “very concerned” by a draft cooperation agreement between Solomons Island and China, which could see Chinese warships and military personnel based in the capital of Honiara.