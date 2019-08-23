© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/23/19 #ROCKETSCIENCE: NASA Engineer, SPACE X, STOP FGM! #ASHES2SONA
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • August 27, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Aug 23, 2019
8/23: Shehnaz Soni, NASA rocket scientist, grew up in Pakistan in an orthodox Muslim family. She underwent female genital mutilation and wants to end it. Her incredible life, from Pakistani girl to United States NASA engineer is an incredible inspiration for all. In this interview, we cover her girlhood in Pakistan, surviving the oppression of women in orthodox Islam and how she became a NASA scientist working on the SPACE X Falcon flight scheduled for late this year. Shehnaz wants to end female genital mutilation so that girls can be freed from this traumatizing and humanity-altering ritualistic practice.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
You can find and support Shehnaz Soni, follow her blog, & find out about BEMER techonology at:
https://ashes2sona.com/
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh...
https://en.qantara.de/content/intervi...
https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
Please follow Elana Freeland in her work exposing nano-tech and EMF blanketing of Planet Earth:
https://www.elanafreeland.com/geoengi...
5G Crisis Summit can be viewed for free online:
https://the5gsummit.com/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Published on Aug 23, 2019
8/23: Shehnaz Soni, NASA rocket scientist, grew up in Pakistan in an orthodox Muslim family. She underwent female genital mutilation and wants to end it. Her incredible life, from Pakistani girl to United States NASA engineer is an incredible inspiration for all. In this interview, we cover her girlhood in Pakistan, surviving the oppression of women in orthodox Islam and how she became a NASA scientist working on the SPACE X Falcon flight scheduled for late this year. Shehnaz wants to end female genital mutilation so that girls can be freed from this traumatizing and humanity-altering ritualistic practice.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
You can find and support Shehnaz Soni, follow her blog, & find out about BEMER techonology at:
https://ashes2sona.com/
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh...
https://en.qantara.de/content/intervi...
https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the...
https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...
Please follow Elana Freeland in her work exposing nano-tech and EMF blanketing of Planet Earth:
https://www.elanafreeland.com/geoengi...
5G Crisis Summit can be viewed for free online:
https://the5gsummit.com/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.