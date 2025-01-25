US QuickSink: Ukraine is searching for solutions for a new anti-ship missile

Ukraine is searching for solutions for a new anti-ship missile

The project called ERAM (announced back in 2022) is aimed at creating an anti-ship missile using Western air-launched technologies. Enemy sources report that the Ukrainian military command is considering using the US American QuickSink technology for this purpose, which is an air-dropped bomb (weighing 230 to 960 kg) with the already known JDAM guidance and correction module, but modified to engage ships.

The technology allows guiding the munition onto moving and maneuvering surface targets at ranges up to 80 km.

✨It is noteworthy that all Ukrainian developments, from USVs/UAVs to missiles and situational awareness systems, are modifications and adaptations of Western technologies that NATO countries⚡️ are testing on the Ukrainian proving ground. This means that the ERAM project has a chance of being implemented using American or another NATO country's technology that has not yet been tested in real combat against warships.

Adding: Yesterday, The US is suspending foreign aid programs, according to an order from Secretary of State Marco Rubio – Politico.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an executive order supplementing Trump's order suspending foreign aid programs for 90 days.

The publication cites some former officials who report that aid to Ukraine, as well as Taiwan, Jordan and other countries, is being suspended.

Exceptions are made only for two countries – Israel and Egypt; the provision of military aid to them continues without changes, as indicated in the relevant paragraph of the document.

The document was distributed to all diplomatic and consular posts and requires State Department employees to issue "stop-work orders" on nearly all "existing foreign assistance grants."

The document says decisions to continue, modify or terminate programs will be made after review by the Secretary of State.

