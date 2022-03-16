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Trying to provide alternate perspectives on the status of the conflict in Ukraine, Aaron Mate of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor his take on the dominant narrative in the US that militarily this is a disaster for Russia. Colonel Macgregor outlines that western media has a specific narrative diminishing reality and filled with wishful thinking.
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2861-8AM "THE WAR HAS BEEN DECIDED" - COL MACGREGOR GIVES STATUS PERSPECTIVE ON UKRAINE https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20439
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