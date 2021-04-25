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Maxine Waters' racist vision | Diamond and Silk
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131 views • April 25, 2021
Diamond and Silk say Maxine Waters and other Democrats are "using racism, discrimination and prejudice and all of this other vile stuff in order to keep their vision going." - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 8:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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