The Devolution of Vaccinology - From Potential Cure to Instrument of Malice and Profit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinology, originally a promising scientific discipline for creating safe vaccines, has been hijacked by sinister forces. Big Pharma, alongside corrupt practitioners, has twisted it into a profit-driven scheme that prioritizes depopulation and harm over healing. What was once rooted in immune response research is now a facade for financial gain and masochistic agendas. Doctors and nurses, complicit in this betrayal, administer toxic injections, fully aware of the devastating effects. The field’s theoretical potential for good remains, but its current application serves a dark purpose, exploiting the public while masquerading as a public health initiative, orchestrated by health dictators and corporate profiteers.
Read the full article at Real Free News
#VaccineCorruption #BigPharmaScam #HealthDictators #VaccinologyBetrayed #ProfitOverPeople