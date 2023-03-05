Shark Tank Legend: Flee These Doomed Blue States Now | Tucker Carlson Today
Full Episode
Business legend and 'Shark Tank' host Kevin O'Leary joins 'Tucker Carlson Today' for a breakdown of his theory of 'go-to states' and 'no-go states' for potential investors.
Kevin O’Leary tells Tucker Carlson why there is no future for blue states like New York, Massachusetts, and California due to over taxation and that businesses are flocking to red states.
Source: https://rumble.com/v2b09gc-tucker-carlson-today-kevin-oleary-full-episode.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.