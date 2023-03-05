Create New Account
Shark Tank Legend: Flee These Doomed Blue States Now | Tucker Carlson Today [Full] Episode
GalacticStorm
Shark Tank Legend: Flee These Doomed Blue States Now | Tucker Carlson Today 

Full Episode

Business legend and 'Shark Tank' host Kevin O'Leary joins 'Tucker Carlson Today' for a breakdown of his theory of 'go-to states' and 'no-go states' for potential investors. 

Kevin O’Leary tells Tucker Carlson why there is no future for blue states like New York, Massachusetts, and California due to over taxation and that businesses are flocking to red states.

Source: https://rumble.com/v2b09gc-tucker-carlson-today-kevin-oleary-full-episode.html 



