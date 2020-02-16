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The health aspects of the ketogenic diet
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102 views • February 16, 2020
By listening to the health experts we receive information that eating meat acidifies the body and animal fats rise our blood cholesterol creating various health issues.
Those of us whose diet is basicaly animal proteins and fats have completely different experience but I do agree, the keto diet is not the correct human diet.
Those of us whose diet is basicaly animal proteins and fats have completely different experience but I do agree, the keto diet is not the correct human diet.
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