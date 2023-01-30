ALERT!!!MULTIPLE IRANIAN CITIES HIT BY FIGHTER JETS+DRONES (IRAN BLAMES ISRAEL) PSALM83 WAR / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley
January 29, 2023
Today is now 1/29/23. BREAKING NEWS out of Iran as multiple attacks hit Tehran Iran and other military places and oil depots in Iran. Iranians are saying they saw drones attacking also Israeli fighter jets. And multiple ammunition and oil depots have been hit. A bunker busting bomb also hit and then a 5+ size quake hit hurting over 400 people killing 3. Not sure if the quake is related though could be. If this is what's fully happening that means probably the start of the psalms 83 war mentioned in the bible where Iran will be soon taken out by Israel as bible prophecy says a country ( iran) would say ( let us take Israel off the map that there name be remembered no more) as Iran has said for years.... This isn't good!!!
