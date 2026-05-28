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[Electro-pop]
[BPM: 122, Driving 4/4 four-on-the-floor beat]
[Synth Intro]
[Heavy syncopated synth bass riff kicks in]
[Bright, pulsing arpeggiator layers over top]
[Rhythmic Chant]
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
(Oh, yeah)
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
[Pre-Chorus Build]
[Snare roll begins to accelerate]
[Filters opening up, rising white noise sweep]
(Get ready...)
(Let it go!)
[The Drop / Chorus]
[Full electronic production explodes, maximum energy]
[Sidechain compression pumping the synth pads]
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
[Vocoder effect] (Drop the hammer, let it go!)
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
[Vocoder effect] (Keep it rolling, don't you stop!)
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
[Vocoder effect] (Take it all the way to the top!)
[Synth Break / Drop Part 2]
[Glitchy, melodic vocal chop melody]
[Fat analog bassline holds down a driving groove]
[Bridge]
[Beat drops out completely - Breakdown]
[Just minimalist sub-bass and a sharp 808 clap]
[Vocal is dry, intimate, and upfront]
Hi-ho-hum... ba-ba-hum...
(Feel the current shift...)
(Watch the static drift...)
[Build-up]
[Guitars/Synths start stuttering, rising pitch shift]
[Chorus]
[Maximum energy drop]
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
(Oh, feel that rhythm crash!)
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
(We're making a lightning flash!)
[Outro]
[Chant repeats as the beat begins to filter out]
[Low-pass filter slowly closing]
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
(Yeah, ride it out)
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum
[Rhythmic synth echo]
[Clean electronic cutoff]
[End]