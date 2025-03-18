Al Jazeera Hypocrisy

Al Jazeera Qatar Hypocrisy - positive coverage in Gaza, but not Yemen.

Cynthia... Example, my last video posted was from Al-Jazerra, about the horrors in Gaza.

Adding Trump's post about phone call:

My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine. This War would have never started if I were President! Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!

Adding about the Trump, Putin phone call, views from Rybar:

📝Geopolitical Ping-Pong: The Essence of the Putin-Trump Telephone Conversation📝

As rightly noted by @Rybar, 2.5 hours is just 0.0092% of the SMO time. And while the presidents were talking to each other and agreeing on friendly hockey matches, the fronts continue to see both offensive and defensive battles.

We have repeatedly emphasized that we are now in for a kind of diplomatic etiquette : exchange of opinions, discussion of nuances, reflections on peace and ways to achieve it. And that's exactly what happened.

🖍Suspension of strikes on energy, frankly speaking, will allow us to save missiles and drones. Because there is no global significance, it is only an opportunity to stress the local population, and this tactic is already not working very well (however, the stressing of the TCC is much better handled).

🚩 Humanitarian exchanges and the return of the wounded - a beautiful gesture, showing the human face of Russia and the uncivilized nature of the so-called Ukraine. A winning move.

🏳️ Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea is already there: alas, the Russian Black Sea Fleet cannot impose a blockade for objective reasons.

📌 Particular attention is paid to the issues of Iran and Israel: and here Moscow has taken a peaceful position, not moving into radicalism towards either a strategic partner or an influential state that has enough lobbyists in Russia. Everyone is satisfied. And each believes that they have achieved their goals.

❗️ And so a beautiful picture is created from, in essence, demands that do not affect either the conditions for establishing peace or the course of hostilities in any way. And in the end, we get a beautiful story about hockey, the humanism of Russia, and agreements that, yes, we need to continue talking.

#Israel #Iran #Russia #USA #Ukraine

