All Miserable Lies Of Zionists ,Media & Their Allies Exposed-Part 2
Part 2

Watch Part 1 on following link : https://www.brighteon.com/acc5029f-565c-4df2-9ff1-9aa3891dc0dd

The world is finally seeing the real faces of Zionists and the suffering that Palestinians have endured for the past 75 years, all thanks to their sick plan that allowed October 7th to occur as justification for eradicating Palestine and the Palestinian people. This plan is failing by the day.

Anything built on lies eventually crumbles and falls.

Even their control over the media and support of their allies there is no longer helpful.

