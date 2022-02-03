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Thierry Baudet: The Consequences of Globalism in the Netherlands
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118 views • February 03, 2022
Thierry Baudet, author, founder/leader of the Forum for Democracy party in the Netherlands discusses the consequences of globalism, especially in the Netherlands
for more information: www.AmericanFreedomAlliance.org
For the Oikophobia video referenced: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28GdnZs8hy0
for more information: www.AmericanFreedomAlliance.org
For the Oikophobia video referenced: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28GdnZs8hy0
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